Local detective receives Champion of Character award for rescue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local detective was honored Wednesday for his quick-thinking to rescue a woman.

On July 24, Detective Charles D. Wilson arrived on scene of a vehicle crash at Southwest 6th and South Kansas Avenues.

Without hesitation, Detective Wilson puled an unresponsive woman from her vehicle and began CPR to save her life.

Detective Wilson is Safe Streets Coalition’s November Champion of Character recipient. He was honored for demonstrating attentiveness, responsibility, compassion and decisiveness.