Local dog rescued from abusive home, adopted

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local dog has a chance at life again thanks to the Junction City Police Department and the Junction City Geary County Animal Shelter.

Max is a 5-year-old dog who was found after being tipped off to police. Shelter director Vanessa Gray was called in to help. She thought she was about to come face to face with a big dog. Instead, she found little Max covered in his own blood.

“That was hard to witness and I know the officers themselves they were having a hard time with it so it’s just one of those cases that affected everyone, not just us,” Gray said. “Max is just…he’s just one of those dogs.”

Max touched a lot of lives along the way to recovery.

Gray said Max’s jaw was torn apart. He also suffered from a broken rib. He was in the hospital for almost a week. He is slowly recovering and regaining his body weight.

A local Milford family has officially adopted Max. Now he’ll get the chance to be a puppy again.

Max’s former owner is now facing animal cruelty charges. He’s expected to be back in Geary County court soon.