Local driving school to offer online classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A local driving school is on a mission to teach people how to drive, while still social distancing.

Usually, during this time of year, the classroom at Midwest Driving school would be full. But, because of the coronavirus outbreak, they’re now offering their classes online.

The classes will be conducted over Zoom, allowing students to learn the skills they need in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“When this is over, whenever that is, we would’ve been backed up so far,” said owner Larry Krull. “We would’ve never been able to help students get their driver’s education out of the way. So we decided let’s do this.”

Krull said they were able to get the online classes approved by the state earlier this week and will begin classes starting April 11.

