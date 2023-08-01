TOPEKA (KSNT) – For insight into Tuesday’s election, KSNT 27 News met up with local election workers in west Topeka.

Elections like the one held Aug. 1, a primary focused on city council, typically don’t receive a large turnout. Election workers like Caitlin Michael are hoping to encourage those within the community to actively participate and make their voice heard.

Michael got involved with the Shawnee County Election Office in 2020, after learning there was a shortage of poll workers around the country due to COVID. She’s been a part of the election process ever since, becoming a supervising judge in 2022’s primary.

From helping first time voters figure out the voting process, to welcoming families encouraging their young ones to take part in the electoral process, making a difference in their local communities means quite a lot to those election workers.

“Local elections don’t get a lot of attention, but they are so important because we have to live here everyday,” Michael said. “The people that we elect on a local level influence our quality of life directly.”

Regardless of how many folks show up to vote on any given election day, poll workers like Michael are happy to make such an important civic responsibility easily accessible to those across the community.