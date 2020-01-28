Local elementary school uses Chiefs as learning tool

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While Patrick Mahomes might be a leader on the field, he and the Chiefs are making a big impact on some local students.

McClure Elementary School is using the team as a model for learning the entire week leading up to the big game. The inside of the school has even been transformed into Arrowhead Stadium, complete with quotes from the star Quarterback.

“We really want to teach our students the spirit of a winning team, what it takes to be a winning team, it takes commitment to be a winning team, it takes heart to have a winning team, it takes ingenuity to have a winning team,” Dr. Jennifer Gordon, principal at McClure Elementary, said.

Educators at McClure are using the kids’ favorite players as examples of good character and leadership.

Each day is given a theme: Mahomes Monday, Tyreek Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Tailgate Thursday, and of course, Red Friday. But there’s even more fun on Friday. They’ll be having a ‘Soup-er Bowl Tailgate’ with lots of soups to get in the spirit.

Every morning they start with a bit of wisdom from the Chiefs with a short assembly in the school gym to get the day started.