Local expert weighs in on what the latest ban on TikTok and WeChat means for users

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local expert is weighing in on the government’s decision to ban people from downloading the popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat.

The ban goes into effect on Sunday, September 20, but if you have them downloaded before then, you’ll still be able to use the apps.

Users just won’t be able to receive updates from the apps or use any of the money transfer options.

It comes after the President’s efforts to combat the Chinese owned apps from collecting personal data and potentially using it against us.

Local analytics expert Tobias Harvey said the goal of every social media platform is to collect data and then sell it to advertisers.

“TikTok doesn’t really collect any different data points than say Facebook, or Google, or Twitter. I think the main concern about TikTok is that your data is being transferred to a foreign country or a foreign government,” Harvey said.

Oracle, an American owned computer technology company, is the latest corporation in the running to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok.

If Oracle does buy it, the company will still collect users’ data on the app, but the data will just stay in the United States.

