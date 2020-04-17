Local experts suggest ways to control stress eating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The coronavirus pandemic has been the source of stress and anxiety for many people. According to local nutrition experts, those emotions can lead to unhealthy eating habits.

Lisa Martin with K-State Research and Extension-Shawnee County said what we eat is sometimes dictated by how we feel.

During stressful times, she said people sometimes turn to food to make them feel better. But she warns doing that too much can lead to even more problems.

“If you do that routinely then it becomes a habit,” Martin said. “So then it’s something that you know, when we’re hoping that things go back to normal, you tend to still rely on.”

Martin said it’s okay to turn to comfort foods every once in a while to make you feel better, but it shouldn’t be used as a constant way to cope.

Some alternatives K-State Research and Extension suggests to improve your mood include:

Call an old friend to catch up.

Take a walk, or relax and listen to uplifting music.

Play a board game with kids.

Take some “me time” — do whatever it is that you love.

Curl up with a good book or favorite movie.

Exercise.

For more information on how to combat stress eating, click HERE.