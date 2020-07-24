Local exterminator explains why your house may have pests

This Aug. 12, 2013 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a tarantula at the Rancho Sierra Vista park site, within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area near Newbury Park, Calif. Tarantulas are out looking for love, and hikers in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains are warned to watch out for the hairy […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re dealing with a lot of pests getting into your home this summer, a local exterminator shares some reasons why that could be.

The owner of Wheatland Pest Control, Dana Field, said overgrown bushes and weeds could attract pests. Cracks around your house can be an entryway too, which he suggests filling to keep bugs out.

He also said food that hasn’t been cleaned up is another reason pests could be getting in your house.

“If you’ve ever left a bowl or cereal or something you didn’t rinse out the bowl and the next morning it’s covered in ants,” Field said. “I mean that’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking for food.”

He recommends regular pest control every three months to keep pests out of your home.