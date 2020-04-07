Local Facebook group makes thousands of masks for essential workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The CDC recommends wearing a face mask out in public to protect yourself from the coronavirus, but for some essential workers, they can be hard to find.

1,000 Masks for Shawnee County is a Facebook group made up of volunteers to sew masks to donate. The group was started by farmer Angela Dake.

“I thought what if I could get 100 people to make 10 masks each, we’d have 1000 masks for the community,” Dake said.

The group uses the page to share ideas and supplies. Now Dake spends about 7 hours each day collecting masks and giving them to local groups in need, like the Topeka Rescue Mission. They gave more than 100 masks to the Mission.

“I’m always blown away by the Topeka community and the surrounding areas,” Topeka Rescue Mission Spokeswoman Kim Turley said.

The group is in need of supplies and is asking for anyone to donate if they can.