Local families make music to encourage social ‘dist-dancing’ during the coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local families are using music to try to help take people’s minds off the pandemic.

The Lindquists and the Walkers have different sounds but the same goal.

“We want people to check their social media to see something they can smile about,” Skyler Lindquist said.

Topeka’s DJ Drew Walker and his wife Karen have been entertaining at local events for years now with their company Solid Rock Sound Machine.

“We had a great season booked for the spring this year and then the coronavirus just put a screeching halt on everything,” Walker said.

Despite being out of work for the time being, he found a way to entertain people by throwing front yard concerts where his neighbors could listen from a distance and friends and family could virtually tune in.

“All these restrictions and all these rules. All the stuff that’s important, it’s necessary, but they just need that break where they can just like kick back and [say] ‘Honey let’s just go dance in the driveway,'” Walker said.

The Lindquist family from Topeka has always loved music but now they’re cooped up in quarantine. So they’re using their free time to make parody music videos.

“We have nothing else to do,” Noah Lindquist said. “We have this opportunity to be together and create and find the humor in a bad situation.”

Both families just hope they’re helping people change their tune and stay positive during the pandemic.

“Everything’s going to be alright and I truly believe it. If I can convince someone just by the music and what I say I’ve accomplished what my real goal is,” Walker said. “We’re one day closer to the end of this pandemic.”



“People are smiling,” Megan Lindquist said.

“A lot of people smile and comment and thank us for bringing some light into their day,” Dan Lindquist said. “And that’s what it’s about.”

The Lindquist family said to stay tuned for their next video. For now you can find their current family music videos here and here.

DJ Drew and his wife Karen have a front yard concert scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m. You can virtually tune in here.

Walker also says as soon as social distancing rules are lifted they’ll be ready to book more events. You can find out how to get in touch with him to do that here.