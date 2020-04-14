Local families thank healthcare workers with Headlights for Hope

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A nationwide movement has local people shining a spotlight, or rather their headlights, on the healthcare workers in our community.

Monday night a line of cars came out to a parking lot outside of Stormont Vail Hospital for ‘Headlights for Hope.’

It’s a trend sweeping across the country where drivers go to hospitals with signs to shine their headlights and honk their horns to show appreciation for healthcare workers as they battle the coronavirus.

Josie Warriner organized the Topeka version of the event after seeing others happening in different cities.

“I think that they need to know every day that they’re appreciated. I would have everyone line up every day if they could,” Warriner said.

Families came to show their support alongside Warriner. Deborah Glenn came with her parents and brother.

“We are here because we wanted to celebrate the nurses and the doctors and we just wanted to celebrate them, because they have to deal with this and everyone that’s sick,” Glenn said.

Warriner said she also brought along a case of Keurig coffee pods to donate to the healthcare workers at Stormont Vail’s ICU.