Local family heartbroken after man dies in highway crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is grieving a Topeka father’s sudden death after an unexpected accident.

Bernard Singleton was an essential worker, so on Friday he was driving his trash truck route.

His family was expecting him home around 5:00 that evening because his son Desmond was turning 5 years old and they were going to celebrate with dinner and cupcakes.

His wife Cori said at first she wasn’t worried that he wasn’t on time.

“I tried calling him a couple of times Friday evening to see where he was and his phone was just going straight to voicemail,” Singleton said.

When Topeka police knocked on the door a couple of hours later she knew something was wrong.

“That’s when I realized something might be worse,” Singleton said.

On Saturday morning, investigators found Bernard and his truck in the Delaware River. They said they think his car slipped on icy Highway 24 and crashed through the railing.

Cori was left to tell her two sons about the tragic accident.

“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was tell them that daddy won’t be back,” Singleton said. “I don’t know how to be a mom and a dad.”

The loss was also heartbreaking news for Bernard’s sister LaVerne.

“My brother was everything to me. That was my right-hand man,” LaVerne Singleton said. “I’m trying to hold it together for my family because I’m the oldest.”

His family said they’ll miss the funny creative man who was a talented artist and a loving dad.

They won’t be the only ones missing him.

“My heart is broken in so many directions. I don’t feel like it’s ever going to go back together. Not just for myself, but for my boys, for everyone he knew. Everyone loved him,” Cori Singleton said.

They hope his short life is a reminder to everyone that you never know how much time you have.

“Cherish every day. We thought we had so many more,” Cori Singleton said, “He was only 32. We were supposed to grow old together.”



“The last thing we said was I love you. He was like, ‘I love you and I’ll talk to you later,'” LaVerne Singleton said.

Now because of social distancing, the Singletons are allowed to have a small funeral service with a limited amount of people. Cori said though when this is all over, they plan to have a big get together with Bernard’s many friends to honor his life.

If you want to contribute to the Singleton family in memory of Bernard, you can do that here.