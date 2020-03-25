Local family hit by coronavirus job loss, cancer diagnosis in same week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Denny’s is one of hundreds of local restaurants that is doing carry-out and delivery only, because of coronavirus. The changes cost one Topeka woman her job.

10-year-old Mia Carroll understands better than most people how serious coronavirus is.

“You have to wash your hands. You have to hand sanitize,” said Carroll. “You can’t touch anything and you have to stay 6 feet apart.”

Last week it cost her mom Amanda Carroll her job at Denny’s.

“I said ‘What for?’ and they said, ‘Due to the coronavirus,'” Amanda Carroll said.

After three years at Denny’s, Amanda was out of a job

“The first thing that came to my mind was my babies. You know, how are we supposed to accommodate for the kids?” Amanda Carroll said.

The bad news just kept on coming. Days later, Amanda’s mom was diagnosed with cancer.

That turned COVID-19 from a faraway story into a very real threat.

“I feel bad, because I was like ehh we’ll be all right, and now that I look more into it and with my mom getting sick and these kids I’m taking it pretty seriously,” Amanda Carroll said.

Although keeping three kids cooped up all day is hard, they get it too.

“You might get bored, but it’s for your own protection and stuff,” Mia Carroll said.

The Carrolls definitely have their hands full.

“It hurts. It’s sad. I know there’s a lot of other people going through the same thing. I feel for them,” Amanda Carroll said. “Amen to people who still have jobs, they’re supporting us in every way they can. It is what it is, we have to go day by day.”

Even through job loss and a cancer diagnosis, they’re staying determined.

“We gotta do what we gotta do to keep my kids healthy, keep me healthy, keep my mom healthy,” Amanda Carroll said.

If you need any help with proper hand sanitizer use, just ask Mia.

“You have to spread it between your finger nails and your fingers, and between your hands and stuff. You don’t just splatter it on your palms, you spread it everywhere,” Mia Carroll said.

Amanda said they’re lucky because her boyfriend does still have his job. Also, Denny’s told her once all this is over and they can open back up they’ll welcome her back too.