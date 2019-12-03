Local family receives a life-changing donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is feeling thankful for a life-changing donation on this year’s Giving Tuesday.

Thanks to Washburn Tech’s “Recycled Ride Giveaway,” a deserving family got a refurbished Ford Escape.

The car was donated by State Farm Insurance, which is a big supporter of the ride giveaway.

It’s #GivingTuesday! Thanks to the #RecycledRideGiveaway, this family now has a car to help make life a little easier with their two young children!State Farm #RecycledRides Posted by Kelli Peltier KSNT on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The family says the car will give them more freedom to care for their two young children.

“I’m really thankful for everybody for taking their time out and working on my car. Yeah, it’s my car now,” said Taliah Noble, the car’s recipient. “And just spending their time, because not anybody has to do that.”

This was the 28th car that State Farm has donated to Washburn Tech since the recycled ride giveaway started in 2011.