Local family shares importance of staying sober behind the wheel after losing daughter many years ago

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) — In 2002, Jennifer Dultmeier was 19-years-old when she died in a car crash due to a drunk driver. Her father, Jim Dultmeier, now shares their family story with others around the state to spread awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

“Out of 19 years of talking to people who have gotten DUI’s they really don’t realize what the impact is until it’s over,” Dultmeier said. “When I say over they realize they just killed somebody or they are going to jail — or that the DUI is going to be with them the rest of their life.”

The Dultmeier family has been grieving the loss of their daughter since the day the crash happened. The driver was one of Jennifer’s friends who she had known since the second grade. The family hope to spread a message that drunk driving isn’t worth the consequences.

And the Kansas Highway Patrol is standing behind that message.

“We’re going to be out there looking for the signs symptoms and clues of impaired drivers,” said Don Hughes, a State Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Plus we also have the “*47″ number where the public can call in and report impaired drivers.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation said that in comparison to other holidays the New Year’s holiday period outranks other holidays in number of crashes where at least one of the drivers is under the influence of alcohol.

That’s why the “Taking Down DUI” campaign is going on Dec. 26 through Jan. 3. The goal is to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel this holiday season.

“It’s not worth it, Dultmeier said. “Drinking and driving is not a mistake. It’s a choice that you decided to do.”

A big part of the Dultmeier’s life is spreading this message and keeping Jennifer’s legacy alive. Jim Dultmeier has a book coming out next month which will share the full story of their family. The book will be available on Amazon starting Jan. 26. His wife, Lori, has been doing her part to spread awareness by donating quilts to local hospitals in Jennifer’s memory.

