Local family spreading holiday cheer with community Christmas Tree display

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boos family is spreading some holiday cheer this season, one Christmas tree at a time.

They live just East of Silver Lake and said they know how hard this year has been for everyone with the pandemic.

To bring some happiness during this holiday season though, the family created a Christmas tree display for the community to enjoy right in their front yard.

The display is made up of more than 20 trees and other Christmas decorations, all donated from people in the community.

The Boos family felt inspired by their uncle who does a big light display at his house every year in Lyndon.

Jaycie Boos said no tree is alike either. Each of them has its own unique decorations so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Different themes for everyone who has their own personality and what they like,” Boos said. “So we have lantern trees, camping trees, fishing trees, stuff like that.”

Out of all those different trees, Jaycie said the red and gold themed tree has to be her favorite.

If you and your family want to come out and pick out your favorite tree, the Boos family said everyone is welcome to check out the display.

Community Tree

Especially the community tree, where they want people to bring their own decorations and ornaments to dress up the tree for everyone.

Their house is at 8234 NW HWY 24.