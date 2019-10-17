Local family thanks TPD officer for quick-thinking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We all know a woman who holds her whole life in her bag. For one 80-year-old Topeka woman, the bag she lost held quite a bit more.

Judy Klassen set her bag on the back of her trunk and walked over to her mailbox to send out a letter. Then she drove off to Aldi. It wasn’t until she got to the grocery store that she realized she was missing her bag.

“My mom called me and she’s German, a little feisty,” Rick Kloos, Klassen’s son said.

“I called him and I said I did something stupid,” Klassen said.

Klassen said her bag held “everything except the kitchen sink”. Up until a few days ago, it held also her passport and a lot of cash.

That’s where Topeka Police Officer Karr comes in. The Kloos family said they were so glad to see how sympathetic the officer was to their mom and grandmother.

Klassen said she didn’t say “yeah I’ll get back with you later and take off, like most of them.”

Instead, Officer Karr jumped into action, immediately questioning neighbors to locate the bag.

Karr stumbled upon a boy playing basketball who said he saw a sketchy instance where someone picked something up near her home and pointed them down the road.

That’s when they tried the gas station for surveillance footage. Klassen was convinced her bag was stolen and never to be found after driving down a main Topeka road to get her things.

“If officer Karr had not done her job, and she went way beyond, we wouldn’t have been able to get that purse,” Kloos said.

Her family said it was her quick response that helped them identify the man and get her money back.

Officer Karr was unavailable for an interview.