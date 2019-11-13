Local family looks for solution after relative with dementia leaves home for third time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County man went missing Tuesday night. His family said he has dementia, walked out of his house and hasn’t been seen since.

This isn’t the first time Henry Kampschroeder, 69, has wandered off. But with the colder temperatures, law enforcement and his family are worried about his safety.

“He usually takes his a coat with him,” said Crystal Walker, Kampschroeder’s daughter. “He took the pizza we had last night and he goes off and camps out and hides until he’s ready to come home or he runs out of supplies.”

Along with the one issued Tuesday night, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued Silver Alerts for him in August 2017 and April 2018. His family said they’ve tried everything they can to keep him from leaving home.

“46 nursing homes turned him down because he’s too much of a flight risk,” said Walker. “We’ve tried putting trackers in his wallet and in his coat and he finds them and throws them away.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said if you see Kampschroeder, call 911.

“If you come across Henry please give us a call, let us know where you’re at, where you found him. Maybe keep an eye on him,” said Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian. “You can call 911 or a non-emergency number.”

Kampschroeder’s family said he doesn’t usually go too far from the area, but in the past, he’s been gone for days or weeks at a time. The recent cold weather has them even more concerned.

If you have a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, we’ve posted a list of resources available to you below: