Local farm gives back to community one corn maze adventure at a time

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Riley County corn maze is celebrating the season while helping the community.

A and H Farm opened two weekends ago, located right outside of the Little Apple. They have everything from a corn maze, to apple cannons, a petting zoo and an adult tricycle track.

“It’s not just for kids, it’s a place for adults to have fun,” Andrea Dejesus, the owner of A & H Farm, said. “And you can sit back and watch or you can join in the fun and join in with the kids, but it’s meant for everyone.”

The farm also does it to give back to the community. They pair up with local schools and organizations, giving them admission tickets to sell. The farm then donates a large portion of the profits they make to their organization.

“It’s very important to give back to the community because they’ve given us so much,” Dejesus said.

A & H Farm is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone over the age of 2 must pay $12.09 Monday through Friday to be admitted or $10 Tuesday through Thursday. For more details on the farm, click here.