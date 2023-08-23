TOPEKA (KSNT) – Food insecurity has been a growing issue in Kansas, and this year, the state is taking a local approach to reduce hunger.

Wednesday, Harvesters and the Kansas Department of Agriculture joined forces to provide locally-grown food for those in need. Since the start of this growing season, the state has worked with farmers to buy any produce they can provide.

“It’s been great for the neighbors that we serve, for the agencies that we work with, to have such high-quality product that’s been harvested from the field and really within a matter of a day or two, back out into the community,” Harvesters President and CEO Stephen Davis said.

This initiative, known as the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, began in the spring as an attempt to get fresh, healthy food right to those who need it.

“Vulnerable citizens across our state have access to fresh and healthy food that’s grown by hands that are from the same state and care,” Scott Thellman, a local farmer said. “Too often, I think we see food that’s donated that’s of lesser quality to food banks. This program is about bringing the highest quality, freshest product to our communities most vulnerable.”

Not only does this program benefit people experiencing food insecurity, but local producers can receive some extra business for their hard work.

“It’s just another sales outlet for them, and it helps them unload volumes of product,” Kansas Department of Agriculture Grants Coordinator Brittney Grother said. “Where at a farmer’s market model, they’re selling just direct to consumers. This helps them move large quantities of produce or meat or dairy products.”

“We do local markets and stuff and farmers markets on the weekends, so a lot of times during the week, we don’t have an outlet for a lot of produce,” local farmer John Root said.

For any producers interested in participating next year, applications open on October first.