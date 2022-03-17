TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking hunters to take additional action when handling wild birds due to the influenza around the state.

KSNT met with a local farmer, to find out what steps those with birds can take. Keeping a watchful eye over flu-like symptoms in your bird, including running mucus, lethargy, and coughing, can help determine if your animals need to be isolated.

Allowing your chickens more space to spread out and keeping them away from pastures with trees can also help keep exposure to wild birds at a minimum. However, even after taking safety precautions, your birds could still catch the disease.

“There’s no guarantees, you can take all the precautions that you want to and still have a backyard flock that could still catch this virus,” Owner of Hidden Hill Farms Angela Dake said. “For the most part, that’s a part of what farming and having livestock is about. There are no guarantees, we all do the best that we can.”

The virus is carried by ducks, shorebirds and geese according to Wildlife and Parks. The department notes there is a chance the virus is adapting and even becoming more harmful.