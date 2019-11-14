Local fire departments participate in live-fire training

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Smoke could be seen from miles away in Junction City Thursday, but it was all part of a control live burn exercise training.

The Junction City Fire Department hosted several area fire departments at 1550 McFarland Road for a house fire training.

Each department had the chance to simulate a house fire before they let the house burn itself out in the afternoon.

Both veteran and rookie firefighters were able to take a lot away from a training like this one.

“It’s not just a concrete building, so it’s been pretty vital because you actually get to feel what it would be like if we were to get called out for a house fire,” Kaiamae Wilburn, a Fort Riley Firefighter said.

Officials with the Junction City Fire Department said they believed this was the first live fire burn evolution in about 25 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories