Local fire departments participate in live-fire training

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Smoke could be seen from miles away in Junction City Thursday, but it was all part of a control live burn exercise training.

The Junction City Fire Department hosted several area fire departments at 1550 McFarland Road for a house fire training.

Each department had the chance to simulate a house fire before they let the house burn itself out in the afternoon.

Both veteran and rookie firefighters were able to take a lot away from a training like this one.

“It’s not just a concrete building, so it’s been pretty vital because you actually get to feel what it would be like if we were to get called out for a house fire,” Kaiamae Wilburn, a Fort Riley Firefighter said.

Officials with the Junction City Fire Department said they believed this was the first live fire burn evolution in about 25 years.