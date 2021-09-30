Local firefighter receives hero’s burial

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Forbes Field Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Baker died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 52 last week.

A Carbondale resident, Baker was a volunteer firefighter for the last 28 years. Before that, Baker served in the United States Air Force.

After a funeral service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka, the procession traveled through Forbes Field Airport. Firefighters and other servicemen raised a flag in his honor for friends and family to drive under.

The burial was held at Carbondale Cemetery, where family and fellow members of his unit said goodbye.