Local firefighter receives hero’s burial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Forbes Field Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Baker died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 52 last week.

A Carbondale resident, Baker was a volunteer firefighter for the last 28 years. Before that, Baker served in the United States Air Force.

After a funeral service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka, the procession traveled through Forbes Field Airport. Firefighters and other servicemen raised a flag in his honor for friends and family to drive under.

The burial was held at Carbondale Cemetery, where family and fellow members of his unit said goodbye.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories