Local firefighters rescue 3 duck hunters, 2 dogs from boat

The Shawnee Heights Fire District uses this boat for river rescue. The boat is used to respond to waterway emergencies. (Photo courtesy Shawnee Heights Fire)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights Fire District was called Tuesday morning to the Kansas River after a boat carrying two adults, a child and two dogs began filling with water. The group was duck hunting.

The boaters were stranded on the shore near the Seward Boat Ramp on the north side of the Kansas River.

“The conditions were terrible, waves were one and half feet high, and the winds were awful,” said Lt. Brian Dodds.

Eight to 10 Shawnee Heights Fire District firefighters were involved in the rescue. Firefighters used a flat bottom boat to take everyone to safety. Firefighters made two trips, the first trip they took one person and the two dogs, then went back for the other two.

No one was injured or required medical attention.

“They were very thankful,” Dodds said.