Local fireworks stand puts safety first

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The countdown to the 4th of July is on and local firework stands are working hard to help you celebrate. However, like with most things, this year looks a little different.

After decades of selling fireworks for the holidays, Topeka’s Cracker Shack stand is taking a lot of new safety precautions this year, because of the coronavirus.

Kara Wilson is a volunteer worker there, who said they’re working hard to keep things clean.



“So when you go in, we have gloves, masks, sanitizer, and we even have sanitizer all over our tent,” Wilson said. We sanitize the stations where you check out and we do the baskets and everything”

They’re also offering online ordering and drive-thru pick up.

While the pandemic has hurt some businesses, The Cracker Shack is actually seeing a bump in sales.

“People have come in, just because they’re canceling their vacations. So they’re coming in and getting more because of that,” Wilson said. “I love fireworks so I’m buying a lot myself.”

She said customers have been happy to see them keeping safety in mind.

“The community is our first priority, not selling fireworks, even though that is really good,” Wilson said, “We just love and care for them. so just know that we just try to keep you safe.”

The Cracker Shack is open until the 4th of July at 3710 NW Topeka Blvd

in Topeka. All of the money they make from selling the fireworks goes to Faith Family Life Center.

They even have a 20% off discount for military and first responders.

There are some rules about when you can set off fireworks. In the city of Topeka you can only use fireworks from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3rd and from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.

The city said if you get caught breaking the rule you could be punished with a fine up to $499 and potential jail time.