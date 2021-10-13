Local fitness instructor announces free classes for veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shockwave Aqua Fitness is now offering free classes every Wednesday for those who served.

The 45 minute water-based classes are intended for every age, body, and capability. The classes are currently held at Hummer Auditorium. There are two different sessions, one that begins at 10 a.m. and the other beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All veterans have to do to take advantage of the free lessons is show a Military ID.

“I have family and friends that have served in the military.” Owner of Shockwave Aqua Fitness, Sharlie Peterson, said. “Veterans are very special to my heart. I just wanted to do something good for them and for the community.”

For non-veterans interested in the program, drop-in lessons cost $5. For employees of Topeka Public Schools USD 501, the cost is $2.50.