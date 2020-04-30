Local flower shop spreading happiness in times of uncertainty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local flower shop is spreading positivity during the stay at home order.

Blooms on Boswell in Topeka is offering free delivery on bouquets every Friday. The shop starts taking orders online every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, come with a positive note and cost $15.

Owner Lori McNorton said you can get them for yourself or someone else who may need something to brighten their day.

“Very bright, colorful. We wanted to send out that happiness and positivity that we all need right now,” McNorton said.

The free delivery option has sold out for Friday’s May Day bouquets, but if you order by 3 p.m. tomorrow, you can still pick them up at the store.