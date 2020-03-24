Local food pantry seeing an increase of people during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local food pantry is seeing an increase in community need for food.

The “I Care Food Pantry in Topeka serves nearly 400 people every month.

They say since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, that number has gone up.

To continue serving the community safely they moved the pick up outside so that volunteers could create more social distance with the public.

Volunteers no longer handle order forms directly and use plastic bags to limit contact.

Lavina Wall, the pantry’s director, says people are relying on their service now more than ever

“You know the easiest thing would be to put a closed sign on our doors and go home and not worry about it, but that just wouldn’t really feel right for us so we want to be here and help the best we can,” Wall said.

The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka.