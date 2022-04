TOPEKA (KSNT) – Flatlanders Pizzeria owners, Jessica and Brad Tyler, talk with Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor on the 27 News Morning Show.

Flatlanders is based in Baldwin City, KS, but travels to local communities to provide gourmet pizzas and cast iron burgers to the people of Northeast Kansas.

You can find information on where the Pie Wagon will be for future events at their website or Facebook page.