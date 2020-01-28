Local football experts weigh in on Sunday’s score

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are more football experts in Northeast Kansas than you may expect.

Students at McClure Elementary in Topeka are getting in the spirit for Super Bowl Sunday with a week of learning inspired by the Chiefs. Now they’re teaching us about why the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.

“I think the Chiefs are going to win because we’ve got Mahomes, Tyreek, Travis Kelce, but since we have Travis Kelce and they have George Kittle, we’re probably going to win because George Kittle’s good…but Travis is better, he’s a monster,” Dakota Foster, student and rising football expert said.

But if you plan to place some bets, you might want to do some of your own research before dropping any money.