Local funeral home sees an increase in cremations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan is seeing an increase in cremations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Funeral Director Kathleen Gilbert said families are choosing that option because of money and time.

She said with cremation, services can be held off for as long as the family wants.

“You can schedule the service a year from now or whenever all this is over and we can have a big memorial service in a church with, you know, a public service and everybody being able to attend,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert also said that cremation costs less than a burial, and with many people struggling financially because of the outbreak, more families are choosing it.