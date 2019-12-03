Local girls hit the mats, make history for state sanctioned wrestling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday was a historic day for girls in Kansas, as Washburn Rural High School held the state’s first sanctioned girl’s wrestling match.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association officially made girl’s wrestling a sanctioned sport earlier this year.

Girls used to be able to compete with the boys but now they can have competitions all on their own.

With 60 girls on the team, Washburn Rural has a diverse group of girls.

“Wrestling is really cool for a lot of these girls because there’s all types of body types and wrestling has different positions for each body type and they’re all going to be good at that specific position,” assistant coach Jessie Stonebraker said.

With two female assistant coaches, these women say they are excited about the confidence that the teen girls have gained through this new sport.