Local girls working toward highest scout honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Camryn Clark, 15, Savannah Mazas, 16, and Anna Newcome, 15, are all working toward becoming an Eagle Scout in Topeka’s Scouts BSA Troop 7.

The trio originally joined Girl Scouts together, and then decided to continue their journey through Scouts BSA when they began accepting girls in February of 2019.

“I thought it would be really fun and a good experience for life and for other opportunities in the future,” Clark said.

Now, they’re on a mission that requires earning 21 merit badges, completing six community service hours, and organizing an Eagle project that helps the community.

“It’s not just about learning skills or doing these things,” Mazas said. “It’s ultimately to help the community and Eagle is training you to do good things for your community, and I think it’s really important to give back.”

The girls are not only receiving this honor, proving it’s not just for the boys, but also for themselves.

“Once I get those I feel like I’ll be very accomplished and be pretty proud, because those are two very large projects that I’ll have to do,” Newcome said.

Joining Scouts BSA and earning this honor will all be worth it in the end.

“It speaks to who you are as a person,” Mazas said. “It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to reach that point.”

For any young girls contemplating joining Scouts BSA, go for it, said the girls. They recommended finding a troop that’s the right fit for you, and bringing a friend as well.

“I think it’s worth… the leap of faith that you have to take,” Clark said.

It will take about a year for the scouts to earn the Eagle Scout honor, they said.