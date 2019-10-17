Local GM dealerships react to tentative agreement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local dealerships say they’re glad there’s a solution on the way to the GM strikes.

As one of the largest dealerships in Kansas, Ed Bozarth Chevrolet says they weren’t concerned about their inventory. They have anywhere from 250 new cars and 200 used cars on their lot at a time.

While sales were largely OK, they did have to prepare for issues in the service department.

“Our parts department, my parts manager, as soon as he heard about the strike, he went ahead and stocked up on parts,” Chris Spargo, Ed Bozarth’s President said. “We are the largest parts department around also, so we made it through.”