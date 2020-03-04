Local grocery store buying more hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus epidemic

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — Local stores are feeling the impact as people become more aware of the Coronavirus, as they avoid contracting it.

Supplies of hand sanitizer, soap and cleaning supplies are now more in demand. Wehner’s Thriftway store manager, Angi Thomas, said they are adding large quantities of these items to their shipping list at the Rossville and Silver Lake stores.

Thomas said they usually order more sanitizing products during flu season, but with it being flu season and the Coronavirus outbreak, they are ordering more than usual. They’re staying ahead of the trend and making sure they have what customers needs.

“People are buying more hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, wipes than they were last year,” Thomas said. “The flu virus has been going around, and then this other scare.”

One thing to remember is the Coronavirus is spread from coughs and sneezes. So these everyday cleaning supplies may not be the end-all for getting rid of viruses on the body.

The surest way is to wash your hands with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if washing is not an option.

The Center for Biocide Chemistries has compiled a full list of products that have been tested to disinfect the novel coronavirus.