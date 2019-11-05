Local group looks to bring more sporting events to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau has established a task force to discuss bringing more sporting events to the Little Apple.

Experts say sports tourism is big business. Marcia Rozell, sports and leisure sales manager with Visit Manhattan, says that on average each athlete at a tournament brings $367 to the local economy.

The task force has established four ways the city can improve the experience for athletes and their families.

Communication – Communications need to be clear to new families, teams, coaches and tournament directors.

Concessions – The Sports Task Force felt the city’s concessions rules should be adapted to the kinds of events they are trying to attract. For instance, an all-day event may have different needs than something that is just an evening.

Scheduling – Manhattan’s new facilities will be used by the school district, Parks & Rec, local programming as well as outside tournaments. Reviewing the priority of use of the facilities will be key to the success and the ability to attract users.

WiFi – The expectation from today’s traveler is that these public facilities generally have public WiFi.

This is not the the only task force being organized by the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau. Another task force is also looking in to bringing more live music events to the area.