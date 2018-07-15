Local group raises money for KC family Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Friends and family said their last goodbyes to 4-year-old Jatzyri Estala-Ortiz Saturday.

A fire in her family's Kansas City apartment last weekend not only destroyed their home, but took her life.

When Infamous Street Trucks in Topeka found out about the fire, they immediately wanted to help.

"It was just such a big thing, to lose a 4-year-old in a fire the way it was. but, i think it was one of those situations where even if we weren't in Kansas city, we knew we had to help," said Giovani Correa, a friend of the family.

Members of the truck club, most of which are friends of the family, held a car wash and raffle Saturday in Topeka to help them with their expenses.

"It'll help them recuperate what they lost, and you know hopefully help them pay for last expenses for their loved one. and that's hopefully what we're trying to do here -- help in whatever way we can," said the club's president Reymundo Blanco.

Correa says the support they've received from people in and around the community has helped them accomplish their goal.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the GoFundMe for the family HERE.