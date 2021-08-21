Local group sparks memories for Alzheimer’s patients with classic cars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s held the “Dream Cars Bring Back Memories” event at the Midwest Dream Car Collection Saturday.

“The hope is that someone can walk through and look at the old cars and maybe it will help spark memories for those dealing with diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Parr.

The event is just one of the organization’s fundraisers to prepare for their upcoming benefit walk in October.

“We are just trying to get the word out that there’s support and that there’s research being done,” said KelLee Parr, chairman of Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “A lot of caregivers don’t realize that the Alzheimer’s Association has supports like a 24/7 hotline number.”

Parr says the partnership with the Midwest Dream Car Collection is a young but growing relationship and plans on more events being hosted at the museum.

The organization will be hosting the annual walk on October 23rd to help raise money for Alzheimer’s research. The walk will be one-mile long at Manhattan City Park.

To donate and help researchers find a cure for Alzheimer’s, click here.