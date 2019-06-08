Local group uses video games to bring community together

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka-based organization Project Forward put on a series of events around town Friday to bring the community together.

One of them was the Megacake Meltdown video game tournament held at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

Organizers said the video game tournament provides a fun and positive event in a safe environment for the community to enjoy.

"There's people that are out there that don't have opportunities, that are always looking for something to do," said organizer Marvin Smith. "So, we wanted to be an alternative as something they can do outside of going on the street and something that's positive in the community as well."

