Local gun shop owner attributes boom in sales to recent protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – To say that more and more people are buying guns is an understatement at The Gun Garage in Topeka.

Owner Floyd McMillan says that sales have been through the roof.

“It is just, it’s wild,” said Gunner Kelley, who voluntarily teaches classes at The Gun Garage. “I mean so many first time gun owners have come out.”

There has not been a specific style new gun owners are choosing, but instead sales are up in almost every model, McMillan said.

The sales especially surged after the protests of George Floyd’s death began, McMillan said.

“I can’t explain it, but it’s just a lot of unease in the world right now,” McMillan said.

“People are scared,” Kelley said. “People hear sometimes the sensationalism of what’s going on and how the world is reacting.”

The staff have enjoyed the extra business, especially helping first-time gun owners find the right fit for their need and ensuring they know how to safely use it, Kelley said.

“People are coming out of the woodwork to buy guns and learn how to shoot them,” McMillan said. “We’re doing classes every day.”

The high number of sales are expected to continue, possibly throughout the rest of the year, McMillan said.