Local gym invites student-athletes to put their skills to the test at free combine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Total Fitness Body Zone in Topeka held their first-ever sports combine that was completely free to attend.

Seventh graders through high school seniors were able to take part in drills, sprints and weightlifting. Their results were taken down and recorded so they could have something to send to college coaches.

Participants also got to learn some training techniques from local coaches and trainers.

“This was a good one to go ahead and get your initial assessment out, kind of get a good baseline of what do I need to work on, what do coaches expect,” said the owner of Total Fitness Body Zone Anthony Cay. “We had coaches on staff to help give instruction.”

Cay said he wanted to provide local athletes with a chance to gain exposure without having to travel or spend a lot of money to participate in a combine.

Cay plans on hosting another free combine at Total Fitness Body Zone in the spring.