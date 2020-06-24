Local gym owners say people are slowly returning to workout routines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As counties start to reopen after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are starting to returning to their workout routines. The owners of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness said they have noticed people returning to their gyms more each day.

Linda Farrant, co-owner of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, said they have instituted cleaning schedules and shut down some machines to promote social distancing. She said the GreatLIFE Performance Center at 421 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka has been the easiest to convert to social distancing.

“Especially here at the Performance Center it’s such a large facility that anybody can social distance in here with no problem,” Farrant said. “We have a women’s only area that occupies about 10 percent of the facility where women can go in there and not feel crowded or anything.”

Farrant said they were able to open their 24 hour facilities last week. She said the least crowded times are between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., although some gyms get a lunch rush between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The tech company Zenreach has analyzed the best times to go to the gym to practice social distancing. They analyzed foot traffic to find the most and least busy times at the gym: