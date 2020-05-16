Local gyms prepare to reopen

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Area gyms are allowed to reopen their doors on Monday. Some area gyms will reopen but not all of them. Gyms still cannot have group fitness classes or open their locker rooms.

While some of the larger gyms will have to decide whether to reopen without all their services, smaller gyms are able to adapt quicker. Part of that is because they need less staff and at gyms like Crossfit Free State in Topeka, you won’t be using the same equipment.

“Because we set the workouts every day we can make it something that doesn’t require people to have to be in the same area at any given time,” says Crossfit Free State owner Brett James. “You don’t have to share equipment or worry who may have been on the machine before you because of the way that we move through workouts we can ensure that everything is clean before the next person uses it.”

James says Crossfit Free State will still run online workouts for people not ready to return to the gym.