Local hairstylists​ compete in inaugural​ Hair for Hope fundraiser

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Local hairstylists took to the runway Saturday night to show off their skills and compete for the top prizes in a variety of categories.

It was for the first annual Hair for Hope fundraiser hosted by Katie’s Way, a Manhattan organization that helps youth and adults with mental health problems.

“It’s a non-institutional setting,” said Resource Development Coordinator Deanna Nitschke. “It’s more of a home setting. We have team-based care, so we’ve got all of our psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors all working together.”

For Taylor Gold, who recently graduated from cosmetology school, the event was a great way to show off her skills. But that wasn’t the only thing that made her want to be a part of the event.

“I actually am a patient at Katie’s Way,” said Gold. “So, it kind of hit home for me, so I just wanted to support.”



The staff at Katie’s Way have helped Taylor deal with her anxiety and depression.



“Being able to open up without having to have someone judge you about it or make you feel like you’re wrong about how you feel because you know, it’s a chemical imbalance in your brain,” said Gold. “You can’t control things that you go through.”



Gold said she was happy to give back to the organization that has given her so much.



“It’s great to see a lot of stylists coming together as one to make a difference,” said event chair Belinda Snyder.



All of the money raised from the event will go to Katie’s Way. For more information about the organization, click HERE.