Local hardware store shares helpful ways to deal with ice and snow removal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After rounds of winter weather, people across northeast Kansas were left to bring out the shovels and ice scrapers as they cleaned off their cars and driveways.

Employees at Westlake Ace Hardware said ice melt, windshield de-icer and lock de-icer are some of the items they see flying off the shelf this time of year.

General Manager Wendy Webber said when using these products, it’s important to remember that a little bit goes a long way.

“It is going to melt the ice,” said Webber. “But, use it sparingly. Once you see that everything is melted, I suggest you sweep up what you see so you’re not getting it on your feet as you’re going into the house of your pets are not getting it on their feet.”

Webber said that if ice melt is left on concrete too long, it could possibly cause damage to the surface.

Westlake Ace Hardware also provided the following list of things to keep in mind when dealing with snow and ice removal: