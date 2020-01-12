Local hardware store shares helpful ways to deal with ice and snow removal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After rounds of winter weather, people across northeast Kansas were left to bring out the shovels and ice scrapers as they cleaned off their cars and driveways.
Employees at Westlake Ace Hardware said ice melt, windshield de-icer and lock de-icer are some of the items they see flying off the shelf this time of year.
General Manager Wendy Webber said when using these products, it’s important to remember that a little bit goes a long way.
“It is going to melt the ice,” said Webber. “But, use it sparingly. Once you see that everything is melted, I suggest you sweep up what you see so you’re not getting it on your feet as you’re going into the house of your pets are not getting it on their feet.”
Webber said that if ice melt is left on concrete too long, it could possibly cause damage to the surface.
Westlake Ace Hardware also provided the following list of things to keep in mind when dealing with snow and ice removal:
- Choose melting agents wisely – Keep your sidewalks and driveways safe with ice melt. You don’t need to use a large amount to get the job done. In fact, if you layer ice melt too thickly, it will puddle and leak into your yard, with the potential to damage your lawn. Never use ice melt on concrete less than one year old.
- Choose pet-friendly melting agents – Regular ice melt can irritate a pet’s footpad and if ingested, can cause stomach upset. Safe Step Ice Melt is safer for pets, won’t harm lawns or carpet, melts ice non-corrosively, and is formulated for a lower environmental impact.
- Get a grip! – While melting agents melt ice, sand does not. It provides traction on slippery areas. Use sandbox (not mason’s sand) to create traction on ice in problem areas. Kitty litter is another good option, especially when poured under a car tire for additional traction.
- Use a spreader for better coverage – Once you have your melting agent selected, use a broadcast spreader (the same one you use to spread fertilizer on your lawn) to evenly distribute on large surfaces such as a driveway. For sidewalks and other narrow spaces, use a hand-held spreader, which has a smaller broadcast radius and more direction control.
- Be road-ready – Nothing is worse than waking up to a car covered with snow and ice. Take precautions by covering your windshield with a tarp or a piece of cardboard to reduce time spent scraping. Other wintertime essentials for any vehicle owner include lock de-icer, windshield fluid rated -30 degrees and of course, a dependable ice scraper with a sturdy blade and a comfortable grip.
- Take care of outdoor pets by buying a heated water bowl for dogs or installing a heating element in your ceramic birdbath.
- Stock up. Purchase in advance all the necessary tools to clear sidewalks and driveways such as snow shovels, salt or sand and windshield deicer.
- Create an emergency kit. In case the power goes out, or you are unable to leave your home, prepare an emergency kit with items such as a battery-powered radio, cell phone charging brick, flashlights, extra batteries, candles and matches.