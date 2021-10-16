Local haunted houses scaring, keeping people safe during pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Different haunted houses around Topeka like Corner of Horrors and Fear Zone are getting people scared, but not about the pandemic.

Both businesses are doing what they can to keep people safe, making sure the virus is the last thing they leave with.

“We just follow CDC guidelines with the pandemic going on,” Nicholas Fay said, the manager of Corner of Horrors.

Adam Jenks designed and orchestrated the haunted attraction at Fear Zone. His entire family works as actors who dress up and scare others so he has put a lot into the success of the attraction.

“I did have actors training ahead of time,” Jenks said. “To make sure they are staying that six-foot distance. We’re all outdoors and there’s only a small section that you go indoors for a little bit.”

Ultimately, other than safety, the main goals for the two spooky attractions are for the people who participate to have fun.

“We just love to have fun and scare people and give the public something to do,” Fay said. “Something fun to put their heads on and put their minds toward with all of this extra stuff going on. We kind of just want to

put something positive in the air.”

The Corner of Horrors is open on Fridays and Saturdays and is open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. It is located off of SE Indiana Avenue. The Fear Zone is located off of SW Burlingame and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

There are also numerous other haunted attractions in the area like the Silos Haunt in Jefferson County and Topeka’s Haunted Woods, if anyone is brave enough to venture out.