Local health officer hopes to lift some stay at home restrictions soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino hopes to be able to lift some stay at home restrictions in the next few weeks.

Right now Kansas is in a stay at home order until May 3. But Dr. Pezzino said he hopes to allow people to start enjoying some activities again that are currently banned.

He warned in a video news conference Thursday this won’t happen all at once.

“It’s not going to be like turning a switch on again. It will be an incremental progressive approach so it will give details, instructions to both business and the general public on how this will work,” Dr. Pezzino said.

State and local leaders are working on recovery plans.