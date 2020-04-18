Local health officials and business leaders hope to open businesses soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses everywhere are hurting and adapting through the economic crisis that comes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Iron Rail Brewing in Topeka said they are only getting about a third of their normal income right now. Other restaurants downtown have had to close entirely and are waiting for conditions to get better before they can open again.

“The community has been very supportive but we can’t survive on 30% of our revenue,” said Iron Rail Co-owner Brent Boles. “We need to reopen.”

Health officials in Shawnee County will have conversations over the next week, strategizing how to get life back to normal.

“We are starting a stepwise approach to relaxing some of the mitigation measures that are currently in place,” said Dr. Gianfraco Pezzino, the Health Officer for Shawnee County.

That step by step approach will hopefully lift some restrictions slowly every couple of weeks. Dr. Pezzino is going to reach out to business owners to see what they think is the best and safest way to open their doors again. Boles agrees, saying collaboration is the only way to get everyone back on their feet.

Dr. Pezzino hopes to have a plan by next Friday.