Local health officials react to rising COVID cases in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “It is frustrating, it is depressing, it is not what we were hoping to see,” Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer said.

That’s the message health officials in Shawnee County are sending the community as COVID-19 cases continue to rise every day.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail hospital’s capacity at 95% capacity for ICU beds as of Thursday afternoon.

Staffing to care for patients is still a struggle for them, with a number of employees out, either sick with the virus, or in quarantine — leaving the hospital scrambling to fill shifts.

That’s a trend officials hope will change with the promise of a covid vaccine on the horizon.

“Limiting the disease burden amongst our staff and then ultimately across all of our community,” Robert Kenagy, their CEO said.

Many of the same staffing problems and limited bed space exists over at Topeka’s St. Francis hospital.

Its ICU is at 85% capacity Thursday afternoon.

A number their CEO Steve Anderson said could change on a dime.

“Don’t let that fool you. You know many, many hours of the week we are full at one hundred percent. So we could be at one hundred percent in the next hour,” Anderson said.

Dr. Pezzino said just in the last week they’ve seen a 12% increase in cases.

“It is the second highest number of cases reported in a week,” Dr. Pezzino said.

Forcing the Shawnee County Health Department to continue its restrictions on businesses and community gatherings.

A decision the county’s health officer believes is the best choice.

“I am aware of the damage that we are creating. I think that the damage of not doing that though would far exceed the damage of doing that,” Dr. Pezzino said.

The public health emergency order for Shawnee County was supposed to expire next week, but it’s now been extended until late January.

That means the county’s health officer can continue to use every known measure possible to prevent the spread of the virus.