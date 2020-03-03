Local health officials say there’s no need to panic over coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While there are a number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the united States, the Shawnee County Health Department said health care officials across the country are working to slow down the spread of the virus.

To stay healthy, they advise covering your mouth when coughing, thoroughly washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick. Symptoms of the virus are similar to the flu.

“Don’t panic. This is not going to be a death sentence, this is not the plague,” said Dr. Gianfraco Pezzino of the Shawnee County Health Department. “It’s a virus. For the vast majority of people it will result in mild fever and cough.”

The Health Department has an “instant action plan” with emergency management if the virus were to become more serious.